Varg and AnnaMelina Reveal Debut FLORA EP

Varg and AnnaMelina have detailed a collaborative record as FLORA.

AnnaMelina is a Swedish singer/producer, known for her dreamy vocals and electronics. Varg, who co-runs the Swedish label Northern Electronics and also releases on Posh Isolation, is also from Stockholm where they met and formed a creative alliance.

Their collaboration began with a track on Varg’s album Gore Tex City. The track, "Blue Line (112 Rådhuset)," led to time in Gotland and Stockholm where the pair found that their collaboration was ripe to develop into a project, and FLORA was born. They performed together on the main stage of Berlin Atonal and recently released a new track on the Posh Isolation compilation, "I Could Go Anywhere But Again I Go With You," and now they're set to deliver their first single, Impatience.

Impatience comes as a limited 7″ from FLORA, along with a digital release.

Tracklisting

A. Impatience

B. Vallmo

FLORA will self-release Impatience on May 25, with a video for the track above.