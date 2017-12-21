VSK Returns to 47

The next release on Tommy Four Seven's 47 imprint comes in the shape of a four-tracker from VSK, 47015.

47015 is VSK’s second solo EP on 47, after last year’s debut 47011. It’s the label’s seventh solo release following Headless Horseman’s 47014 earlier this year.

The Rome-born, Berlin-based DJ and producer also featured on 47’s various-artists EP 47008 in 2016 alongside Ancient Methods, OAKE, and label boss Tommy Four Seven.

Tracklisting

A1. Multiverse

A2. First Evidence

B1. Eternal (Chaotic) Inflation

B2. Occam's Razor

47015 LP will land on April 20, with clips streaming below.