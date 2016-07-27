Podcast 128: Mike 2600's Minneapolis Mix

Minneapolis might not be known for its electronic music scene, but for the Minneapolis edition of our City Guide podcast series, the City of Lakes' Mike 2600 shows us that there is a secret aural history hiding in all those frozen bodies of water. From the sexy synth-pop of Prince and the off-kilter folktronica of Dosh to the proto-college rock of The Replacements and the '80s funk of The Jets, Minneapolis actually has a more interesting music history than more traditionally 'seductive' music towns. The current hip-hop scene keeps things interesting, too, as evidenced by all the Rhymesayers tracks featured in the mix. Mike 2600—who also runs the design outfit Burlesque of North America—has been DJing in the area since 2003, where he constantly works the decks with a mix of hip-hop, disco, electro, and funk. Producing psychedelic hip-hop as well, he'll be making several appearances at this week's SXSW. You can check out his schedule here, or better yet, follow him on his Twitter.

01 Frisco Disco intro

02 Twin City Rapper "Twin City Rapp" (Twin Town)

03 FiC "I Rep Minnesota"

04 I Self Devine "Ice Cold" (Rhymesayers)

05 Freeway & Jake One "Throw Your Hands Up" (Rhymesayers)

06 Brother Ali "The Magnificent" (Rhymesayers)

07 Willie & The Bumblebees "Dipstick" (Sweet Jane Limited)

08 Herb Pilhofer "Tuna Helper" (Sound 80)

09 Big Quarters "Wipe the Dust feat. Crescent Moon"

10 Big Quarters & Mux Mool "Dragon Princess"

11 Dosh "You Can't Make Me Cry" (Anticon)

12 Alexander O'Neal "What's Missing" (Tabu)

13 Gigamesh "Red Light feat. Amanda Love"

14 BK-One & Benzilla "Tema do Canibal feat. Hypnotic Brass Ensemble" (Rhymesayers)

15 P.O.S. "Savion Glover" (Rhymesayers)

16 Mike 2600 "Now Here's a Funky Beat" (Crossfaded Bacon)

17 Fog "Ditherer" (Lex)

18 P.O.S. "Bleeding Hearts Club (acapella) feat. Slug" (Rhymesayers)

19 Fog "Ditherer" (Lex)

20 Morris Day & The Time "I Don't Wanna Leave You" (Warner Bros)

21 S.O.S. Band "Take Your Time (Do It Right)" (Tabu)

22 The Jets "Crush On You" (MCA)

23 Prince "Take Me With U" (WEA)

24 Alpha Consumer "Lifesize Voodoo Doll" (Staticstation)

25 Mike 2600 "Fuck You Pay Me"

26 Belles of Skin City "A Case of Rather Unfortunate Stage Presence" (Totally Gross National Product)

27 Jimmy 2 Times "Errbody Drunk" (BRLSQOTHEQUE)

28 The Litter "Action Woman" (Scotty)

29 The Replacements "Left of the Dial" (Sire)

30 Atmosphere "Scapegoat" (Rhymesayers)

31 Twin City Rapper "Twin City Rap (reprise)" (Twin Town)

32 New Kids on the Glock "When Doves Cry"Download MP3Download M4A (iTunes enhanced)Subscribe to Podcast (RSS)

