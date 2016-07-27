Podcast 470: Leo Leal

Leo Leal might not be too familiar to some of XLR8R's international audience, but the Mexican DJ, producer, and label owner has been producing and performing a refined strain of house and techno for well over a decade now. His label, Unike Muzik, has released records from Markus Homm, Carlos Sanchez, Figueroa & Obando, Alex Celler, Chris Carrier, Terrence Terry, and DJ W!LD. Outside of his own label, Leal's music has landed on, among others, Musik Gewinnt Freunde, Riff Raff, Colludo, Tenampa Recordings, and, most recently, Akbal Music.

Although he has been ingrained and involved in the scene for most of his life, 2016 saw Leal's stock rise considerably with two live performances for Boiler Room—one debuting his brilliant live set and the other a performance alongside Lake People at Mutek MX—as well as shows across the United States, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Peru, Argentina, and, of course, Mexico.

To close out what has been a standout year, Leal has stitched together an engrossing hour of deep house and techno for this week's podcast. The mix also acts as a preview for Leal's upcoming performance at Comunitē, a day-long festival taking place at Parque Dos Ojos, Tulum, on January 6. Playing alongside Leal is a huge list of DJs and live performers including Ambiq, Omar S, Vera, Fumiya Tanaka, Kyle Hall, Dengue Dengue Dengue, Fred P, and Lawrence.