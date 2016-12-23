Podcast 508: Jennifer Cardini

Jennifer Cardini is a French DJ, producer, label owner, and electronic-music lifer now based in Berlin, Germany. Although not one of the biggest names in the scene, you'd be hard-pressed to find an artist with the resume and respect that Cardini commands. Her gig schedule reads like a guide to the best clubs and parties across the world, think Rex Club, Sub Club, Panorama Bar, DC-10, De School, Lux Fragil, Nitsa, and Fabric, and her tracks have landed on a range of labels of the same clout, although lately, her own Correspondant imprint has been her main focus, housing standout releases from artists such as Man Power, Agents Of Time, The Hacker, Zombies In Miami, Red Axes, and many more. Cardini's expertise extends well beyond the club confines, too. Alongside her partner Noura Labbani, Cardini recently launched the Dischi Autunno label, which looks to focus on experimental music more in the vein of rock, indie, ambient, and prog. So far, the label has released Dollkraut's Holy Ghost People LP, with a new self-titled album by The Magic Ray dropping next month.

Cardini is currently in the middle of a two-week US tour, followed by gigs in Ibiza, Israel, Paris, and Amsterdam. Come November, she will also participate in the Venice Art Biennale with Andre Bratten for an art installation in the French pavilion by Xavier Veilhan.

For podcast 508, Cardini has supplied an hour of low-slung grooves that give listeners a small taste of the hypnotizing magic on which she has built her name.

Where and when was the mix recorded?

The biggest part of the process—the search for the right music, the mix preparation, finding the best mixing matches etc.—was made at home in Berlin. Unfortunately, due to my heavy touring schedule and last minute label deadlines, I did not get a chance to fully record it live at home, so I had to finish it on the airplane to the US. Not ideal circumstances but I'm still very happy with the result.

On what equipment did you record it?

I'm fortunate to be fully equipped at home. I have two Nexus2 CDJs, two turntables (1210mk2), and an old Pioneer mixer. I'm actually looking into buying a rotary as it's my favorite mixer. I love playing at home and to prepare well before heading out to play on the weekend, so it's important to me to be able to do so.

Was there a particular idea or mood you were looking to convey?

A good mixture of home listening and music to dance to, I hope I succeeded. It's always hard for me to deliver a podcast, so many tracks I love and only such little time. The mix starts with I:Cube, one of my favorite producers.

What have you been up to recently?

I moved to Berlin a year ago and this last summer I've pretty much been on the road constantly. Back home I try to do work on my two labels, buy gear for the studio, and spend as much time with my wife as possible.

You launched Dischi Autuno this year with an LP from Dollkraut, with one on the way from The Magic Ray—what are your plans for the label and what can we expect?

This label is more focused on bands and home listening music, we mainly focus on releasing albums without sticking to any genre, it can go from ambient to rock—nothing is defined. We already have so much good music piled up and I can't wait to release it.

What else do you have coming up this year?

Lots of travel and releases on both labels and I'll be joining Xavier's Veilhan amazing project in Venice, together with Andre Bratten. I'm really excited about this as I haven't been working on new music for a long time.

Tracklisting

01. I:Cube "Sequence 3" [Versatile Records]

02. Mekine u Teksi "Emersîon" [Themes for Great Cities Records]

03. Harmonious Thelonious "Abel" [Versatile Records]

04. Senyaka "Bayanyonyoba" [Rush Hour Records]

05. Moscoman "Moments In Space" [Treisar Records]

06. !!! !!! !!! - ??? ??? ??? - 🙂 🙂 🙂

07. Zombies in Miami "Take Control" (Simple Symmetry remix) [Correspondant Records]

08. Zombies in Miami "Mithril" [Correspondant Records]

09. Robotiko Rejekto "Rejekto US Dub" [Optimo Trax Records]

10. Fontän "Shadows (Pardon Moi)" [Höga Nord Records]

11. V "La Nouvelle Epoque" (Fred & Luna Remix) [Le Temps Perdu Records]