Podcast 522: Fabio Della Torre

Fabio Corcos is an Italian artist most widely known for his production and DJ alias Fabio Della Torre. Since launching his DJ career at Tenax Club, Florence in 1995—a venue at which he still currently holds a residency—Corcos has been a flagbearer of Italian house in his home country and across the globe, presenting his sound in venues such as Concrete Paris, Tresor, DC10, Rex Paris, Flash DC, and Panorama Bar. Corcos' DJing style is sharp and precise, threading deep house with quirky minimal and more rough and raw analog flavors into wide-reaching versatile sets.

Back in 2008, alongside Ennio Colaci, Corcos launched his label Bosconi Records with a split 12" from Bruno Pronsato and Minimono, Corcos' production project with Colaci. From there, the label has gone on to release a sprawling array of records from A Guy Called Gerald, DJ Nature, Andres, Paul Johnson, Scott Grooves, San Proper, Herva, Life's Track, Nas1, Rufus, Dukwa, Riccio, Mass_Prod, The Clover, and, of course, Corcos' various production aliases Quitefrut, Corcos, Bosconi Soundsystem—alongside Mass_Prod and Rufus—and Fabio Della Torre. Outside of Bosconi, under these various aliases, Corcos' music has landed on Concrete Paris, Vibraphone, Robsoul, Inner Balance, Telegraph, Tuning Spork, Ethique, Tenax Recordings, and Oslo. Like his DJ sets, the music Corcos produces lands in the house-music spectrum, albeit with an unpredictable edge; it's swinging, groove-led music built to move bodies on the floor.

For this week's podcast, Corcos delivers 90-minutes of timeless house rhythms, from trippy synth-heavy outings to more heads-down grooves, all strung together with impeccable timing.