Podcast 534: Pär Grindvik

Though Pär Grindvik is recognized as somewhat of a club DJ, his work is anything but straight-forward club music. His releases—from 2002's debut, Shape, on Joel Mull's Inside imprint to those on Drumcode, Semantica, Sinister, and Dystopian—have always had an edge, melding murky stretched-out sound design with broken beats and sci-fi-like ambience. It's an engrossing sound and one that has positioned him as a central figure in the coveted Swedish electronic scene—he also runs a record store in Stockholm. Much of his back catalog has landed on his own Stockholm LTD, which he founded in 2002, a label that has also been home to like-minded artists like Peder Mannerfelt, Hardcell, André Kronert, The Persuader, and Z.I.P.P.O., among many others.

His DJ sets, too, are marked by this freewheeling attitude to techno. Those that have seen him perform at venues such as fabric, Tresor, Berghain, Concrete, Culture Box, or Output, to name just a few, are presented with an energetic and dynamic versatility that will be heady and atmospheric one minute and abrasive and confronting the next. Naturally, Grindvik's podcast contribution subscribes to this ethos, presenting an hour of music that flows through dense soundscapes, gritty, claustrophobic rhythms, and bleep-driven minimalism that is all held together by an artist at the top of his game.