Photo Gallery and Review: Aftertouch with Barac

One year after his San Francisco debut, Barac returned to play at a much-hyped and sold-out daytime warehouse event in the Castro for underground curators and party collective Aftertouch—who have previously brought the likes of Raresh, Petre Inspirescu, Rhadoo, and Barac to the city.

Warming up the event were the exciting talents and SF locals Lily Ackerman and Ivana Karpierz, followed by Luis Delgado back-to-back with Petko Nikolov; all of whom delivered an assured and seamless selection of groovy house cuts. Sadly the latter pair's set time was a little short due to the event's delayed start, it would have been great to hear more from these two; any sorrow was quickly dismissed, however, when Barac arrived and effortlessly worked his magic to the collective delight of the packed warehouse. A thoroughly enjoyable intimate gathering of friends with a complimentary barbecue on offer, we certainly hope to see more warehouse events like this in San Francisco and this crew is definitely one to keep an ear out for.

CLICK AN IMAGE TO ENLARGE AND ENTER GALLERY BROWSING