Premiere: Hear a New Track from Fishing

Sydney duo Fishing will release their new EP, Pleasure Dome, on January 23.

Alongside the announcement is the release of the second single—the first single, "Yuwa," can be heard here—and title track, "Pleasure Dome." The EP will be the first extended Fishing release since their debut album, Shy Glow, in 2014 and finds the pair heading in a more dancefloor-focused direction. Pleasure Dome features four originals stacked full with Fishing's colorful melodies, chunky drum-machine rhythms, and hazy synth patterns, alongside remixes from Sydney group Pelvis and Melbourne garage revivalist Christopher Port.

Ahead of the January 23 release, you can stream "Pleasure Dome" in full via the player below.