Premiere: Hear a Track from Julia Govor's Latest EP

NYC-based Russian DJ and producer Julia Govor is set to release her latest EP, titled 5000 Moments, on Budapest label Akkult.

Govor's 5000 Moments will be the third release for the fledging label, following on from label head Andras Toth's Reallyshould and a label VA from Li, Kaitaro, Ilario Liburni, and Andras Toth & Bepo—both of which sold out. Akkult's mission statement is to release vinyl-only records of "soulful, hypnotic techno and tribalistic, shamanistic house music," a style 5000 Moments presents beautifully.

Govor's three originals show why the rising Russian artist is fast becoming one of the foremost names to watch in techno, from the deep and driving title track to the spaced-out grooves of "Mathew I Got Your Shakers"—it's a powerful EP made all the more memorable by a trippy rethink by Andras Toth.

5000 Moments can be pre-orded over at Decks ahead of its January 16 release date, and in the meantime, you can stream Andras Toth's rethink of "Mathew I Got Your Shakers" in full via the player above.