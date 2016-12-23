Watch a Hallucinogenic Video From Earthly

North Carolina duo Earthly have shared a stunning new video from their forthcoming album, Heart, which will inaugurate the group's new imprint, Bounce Pass.

Heart follows the group's 2015 debut, Days, with a collection of expansive tracks that sound like a hallucinogenic trip through a sonic wonderland. Melodies float on top of spliced, barely-there voices and poignant synth lines that are inspired by broad notions of daily life such as “participating in time and social spaces” and “being bewildered,” as the duo state.

In the lead up to the album release on October 20, Earthly have shared a new video, available to stream via the player above.