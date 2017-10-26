Mark Pritchard Preps New Album for Warp, Shares Video by Jonathan Zawada

March will see Mark Pritchard return to Warp with his new LP, The Four Worlds.

The eight-track collection will continue exploring "the sonic worlds first encountered on 2016’s opus Under The Sun." Like that LP, Pritchard has once again collaborated with acclaimed visual artist Jonathan Zawada on all artwork and visuals, including the video you can watch via the player above—which is an excerpt from the album's accompanying 13-minute film. The album will also feature underground poets and musicians Space Lady and Gregory Whitehead.

Tracklisting

01. Glasspops

02. Circle Of Fear

03. Come Let Us feat. Gregory Whitehead

04. The Arched Window

05. S.O.S. feat. The Space Lady

06. Parkstone Melody II

07. Mên-an-Tol

08. The Four Worlds

You can watch the first clip from the film featuring "Come Let Us" feat. Gregory Whitehead above.