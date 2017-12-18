Stimming and Lambert's New Video Plays Like a Hallucinogenic Storybook

Stimming and Lambert have teamed up for a new album on Gomma sub-label Kryptox, set to drop on March 9.

The album, titled Exodus, will inaugurate Kryptox, a new label run by Mathias Munk Modica that will focus on neo-jazz, kraut, and classical music. The production of Exodus mostly took place in Osaka last year, as Stimming explains:

"I did most of the production last year while touring Asia. Shacked up in an eight square-meter hotel room in Osaka, and with my trusty Elektron devices in hand, I combined grooves reminiscent of my Liquorice album with Lambert’s stunning harmonies. It’s quite funny actually, before we started this project together, I was wondering what it would be like to be able to play piano on a higher level. I found myself daydreaming at times, thinking, I would love to make the kind of music that Lambert is making.”

Alongside the announcement, the duo have shared a stunning, hallucinogenic video for "Edelweiss," which melds dream-like animations with the duo's achingly beautiful music.

You can pre-order the LP here.