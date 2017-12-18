Watch UK Producer Bamz Make a Grime Track

In Point Blank's new tutorial video, rising UK producer Bamz gives an insight into her production routine, making a grime track on the fly in less than 20 minutes.

In the video, Bamz details the basic elements she uses to lay down a beat in Logic, before flowing through a range of techniques that include string and brass work in Kontakt, using velocity for maximum effect, and how sidechaining gives her tracks extra bounce and movement. Bmaz also runs through her production on the recent Nadia Rose hit "Big Woman," which she built using sampled drums and percussion, and midi for the instrumentation.

You can watch the video via the player above, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.