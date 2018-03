Point Blank has released a video in which Saytek performs on Roland's new TR-8S and gives a rundown of its features and capabilities.

In the video, Saytek gives a short performance on the unit, showing off some of the effects and live performance elements, before detailing some of its new features, including SD card sample loading, local and global effects, extra outputs, and more.

You can check out the video via the player above, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.